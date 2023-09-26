Mallory Mancuso wins tickets to see Dustin Lynch in concert!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With more than 600 entries, Mallory Mancuso emerged as the winner of the News4JAX Insider Dustin Lynch Sweepstakes, securing four tickets to see Dustin Lynch perform at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on October 3rd.

Mallory Slinkard, winner of the Dustin Lynch Concert Sweepstakes (WJXT, 2023)

The exciting news was delivered to Mallory Tuesday morning via a surprise e-mail. With joy, she exclaimed, “Oh my goodness! Thank you so much!” With Mallory winning 4 tickets, she plans to bring her husband and a couple of friends to see Dustin Lynch live in concert!

This win highlights the benefits of being a News4JAX Insider, as Mallory’s tickets were exclusively available to Insiders. News4JAX Insiders have access to various perks, including opportunities to win tickets to concerts and events!

