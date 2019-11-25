Best spot for local holiday lights: Girvin Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might say there’s nothing better to get you into the holiday spirit than going to see some lights and decorations.
If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some decorations, you’ll want to head toward Girvin Road, the JaxBest choice for best spot for local holiday lights.
There’s no doubt everyone in the area truly knows how to get in the holiday spirit! Check out this video from last year:
BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄🎅| Check out the incredible drive through light display located just West of Neptune Beach in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road! The entire neighborhood participates and it is free! Fun for the whole family! • Know of an awesome light display near you? Let us know! •Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.