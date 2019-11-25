JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might say there’s nothing better to get you into the holiday spirit than going to see some lights and decorations.

If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some decorations, you’ll want to head toward Girvin Road, the JaxBest choice for best spot for local holiday lights.

There’s no doubt everyone in the area truly knows how to get in the holiday spirit! Check out this video from last year: