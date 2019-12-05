13th Floor hosts Krampus-themed haunted house to get you into the Christmas spirit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new creature is stirring this holiday season.

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas is coming to Jacksonville.

The owners of 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville are hosting the spooky event for three days only.

You can see Jack Frost, Krampus and more on Dec. 7, 13 and 14.

General Admission prices start at $24.99.

