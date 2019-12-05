13th Floor hosts Krampus-themed haunted house to get you into the Christmas spirit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new creature is stirring this holiday season.
Krampus: A Haunted Christmas is coming to Jacksonville.
The owners of 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville are hosting the spooky event for three days only.
You can see Jack Frost, Krampus and more on Dec. 7, 13 and 14.
General Admission prices start at $24.99.
Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House
13th Floor Haunted House was the 2019 JaxBest winner for best haunted house.
