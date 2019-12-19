Best local pizza restaurant: Tony D’s Pizza & Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for the best spot for a slice? You’ll want to stop by Tony D’s Pizza and Restaurant in Jacksonville, the JaxBest choice for best local pizza restaurant.

Serving up New York style pizza and other delectable Italian pasta dishes, Tony D’s has been serving the Jacksonville area since 2004.

And it’s legit. On the menu, you’ll find real hand-tossed pizza, calzones, strombolis as well as Sicilian and pan pizzas! You might also want to adds some wings or a dessert.

If pasta is more of your thing, you might want to try one of the original pasta dishes like stuffed ravioli with chicken at pesto. Or, if you’re on-the-go, try one of the 13 featured sandwiches that also come as a wrap.

Is your mouth watering yet? Head to Tony D’s website to look at the menu and place your order!