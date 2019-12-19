Best local place for breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Adding to its already long list of awards, it should come as little surprise the place taking top honors as the JaxBest choice for local breakfast restaurant is Grumpy’s in Orange Park.

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a full-service American and southern-style diner that’s been around since 1990. The home of “the bad mood dude” opened its doors after a U.S. Navy cook, known as Chef Grumpy, decided to continue serving his community after retiring.

According to the website, Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials, a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

The restaurant has built loyal followers and made Grumpy’s a beloved neighborhood spot! Head to its website for more information.