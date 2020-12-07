Jacksonville’s best breakfast: The Avenue Grill

As the old saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, according to you, no one does it better than The Avenue Grill, your 2020 choice for Jacksonville’s best breakfast spot.

If the name of this restaurant rings a bell, there’s a reason: this restaurant nestled along A Philip Randolph Boulevard is your back-to-back champion for Jacksonville’s best fried chicken and also home to what you selected as the city’s best burger. But enough about lunch and dinner, let’s get back to breakfast.

On The Avenue Grill’s menu, you’ll find classic favorites such as eggs Benedict and country fried steak. But if you’re looking for something more custom, you can also create your own omelet.

Plus, there are healthier options for those looking to avoid a food coma: oatmeal with brow sugar, sliced bananas and raisins, a granola and yogurt parfait and, of course, seasonal sliced fruit.

Runners up: The Open Grill Café, Metro Diner