Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Located in the Nocatee Town Center, Coastal Wine Market and Tasting Room -- your choice for Jacksonville’s best wine bar -- was started by two UF students with a passion for travel and nature.

The connection that Steve and Shaun Lourie shared fostered their interest in the wine industry. In 2006, Steve lived in Los Olivos, California, where he fell in love with the wine tasting culture. He would later become a sommelier.

As written on the wine bar’s website, Shaun spent time in Italy and Spain, and shared a similar wine affinity.

When the two learned they shared the same vision, they brought a tasting room that’s treasured in the Nocatee community.

Looking for a good time and relaxed conversation? You’ll find it at the Coastal Wine Market.

Head to the website for a closer look.

Runners up:

2) The Wine Bar 3) Vito’s Italian Restaurant