Want to try Jacksonville’s best pizza? Check out D&LP Subs

Searching for a great place to grab a slice? Look no further.

Check out D&LP Subs in Jacksonville Beach, your 2020 choice for Jacksonville’s best pizza.

This joint, founded by Chris Lewis and Dan D’Ambrosio, aims to serve up authentic Italian cuisine, from chicken parmigiana to baked ziti — and, as you might have already guessed, great pizza.

We’d personally recommend trying out the four cheese, but you can’t really go wrong with any of D&LP’s specialty pies. If it’s your cheat day, go ahead and treat yourself to a cannoli, too.

Check out the complete menu and see what customers are saying on D&LP’s website.

Runners up: V Pizza, Tony D’s New York Pizza