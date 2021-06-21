Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Is the sea calling? If so, it’s time to answer with Capt. Chad and his crew “Team Buck Rogers,” the 2021 JaxBest pick for best fishing charter.

Adventure awaits as you take a ride on one of three charter boats. Get ready to reel in a good time!

Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.

Team Buck Rogers, named after Capt. Chad’s late grandfather, Buck, and his father, Roger, welcomes anglers of all skill levels and children of all ages for a day on the water!

The team promises to get you out to the fish and back in comfort and style. They are equipped with the latest in sonar and radar to help you catch the best fish possible.

Click here for pricing and more information.

Ad

Runners up:

2) Northeast FL Fishing Charters 3) Northeast FL Angling Fishing