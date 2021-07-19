Jacksonville’s best tacos: TacoLu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t act surprised. For the second year in a row, your favorite spot for tacos in the Jacksonville area is none other than TacoLu at the beaches.

If you’re already a fan, you’ll know TacoLu has been around for a hot second -- 2008 to be exact. And you might recall the little building that started it all on Beach Boulevard.

At the time -- the long-term economic climate was uncertain, but the owners went for it, and it all paid off!

Five years later, the restaurant grew into its new spot at the site of the old Homestead Restaurant.

Head to its website for a closer look at the menu, which includes an extensive list of Tequila!