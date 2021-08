Best local sandbar: Fort George Island Sandbar (Photo from https://www.floridabywater.com/)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s truly a boater’s paradise.

You chose Fort George Island Sandbar as the 2021 Jax Best winner.

If you’re someone who likes to spend their leisure time soaking up the sun, you’ll want to plan a weekend trip here.

It’s a great place to picnic and spend the entire day.

LOCATION: Ft. George is inside the area of Ft. George inlet. It’s located north of Mayport and south of Amelia Island.

Runners up:

1) Bayard Point Sandbar 2) Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar