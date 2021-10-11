Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer: Aard-Toberfest, Aardwolf Brewing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, your pick for Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer comes from a popular brewery in the San Marco neighborhood, Aardwolf Brewing Company.

The Aard-Toberfest is a Lager-Märzen style beer brewed by Aardwolf Brewing Company in Jacksonville. It’s tapped and ready to pour!

RELATED | Fall list: 2021 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

Don’t forget, Aardwolf says pork and German bier is the preferred Bavarian pairing.

Head to Aardwolf’s website to see the upcoming food trucks that’ll be paying a visit!

Runners up: 2) Jax Boot 3) Porchfest Gold