Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer: Aard-Toberfest, Aardwolf Brewing

Lager is a popular seasonal release of a traditional German-style Fest Bier

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, your pick for Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer comes from a popular brewery in the San Marco neighborhood, Aardwolf Brewing Company.

The Aard-Toberfest is a Lager-Märzen style beer brewed by Aardwolf Brewing Company in Jacksonville. It’s tapped and ready to pour!

Don’t forget, Aardwolf says pork and German bier is the preferred Bavarian pairing.

Head to Aardwolf’s website to see the upcoming food trucks that’ll be paying a visit!

Runners up: 2) Jax Boot 3) Porchfest Gold

