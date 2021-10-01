Fall list: 2021 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s officially Fall and the pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, and more spooktacular events are back!

Last year, many pumpkin patches stayed closed during the pandemic. But this year already looks different.

News4Jax has compiled a 2021 list of the best pumpkin patches and events in your county.

JAXBEST | Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Mandarin United Methodist Church (2020)

Duval County

Open Oct. 2 - 31 Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207 |

Pumpkins on the Point

Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo

EVENT: The Pumpkin Party : “ Join us for a family-friendly pumpkin patch nestled in Congaree and Penn’s oak hammock. Saturday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.” (BOOKED: Waiting list only) Congaree and Penn - Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219 |Join us for a family-friendly pumpkin patch nestled in Congaree and Penn’s oak hammock. Saturday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.” (BOOKED: Waiting list only)

Holiday’s Nursery & Landscaping - Three locations: 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250; 13601 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256; and 4434 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207. All three locations have a pumpkin patch. 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250; 13601 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256; and 4434 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207. All three locations have a pumpkin patch.

EVENT: “Each admission includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch for the family, a pumpkin for each paid child, pumpkin carving and decorating, scarecrow building (bring your own clothes), s’mores & apple cider, and of course a pony ride for each child! We will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. on these weekends: Oct. 23 & 24, Oct. 30. & 31. Oct. 31 is costume day!” Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch - Address: 2259 Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 |“Each admission includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch for the family, a pumpkin for each paid child, pumpkin carving and decorating, scarecrow building (bring your own clothes), s’mores & apple cider, and of course a pony ride for each child! We will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. on these weekends: Oct. 23 & 24, Oct. 30. & 31. Oct. 31 is costume day!” Click here to RSVP and to buy tickets

Opens soon... TBD -- Check social media for updates. Ortega United Methodist Church - Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210 |-- Check social media for updates.

EVENT: Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. There will be food trucks, games, mazes and more. Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 400 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 |Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. There will be food trucks, games, mazes and more.

JAXBEST | Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

OPEN NOW - Oct. 31. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. More info . Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 |- Oct. 31. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. More info here

Clay County

Open Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. to buy tickets and for more information. Amazing Grace Family Farms - Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 | Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003 |Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Road 21 SE, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 | Pumpkins are scheduled to arrive on Friday, Oct. 8. Opening day will be Oct. 9.

Nassau County

Fall Days: Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by reservation. Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. & Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. without reservation. Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm - 19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046 |Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by reservation. Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. & Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. without reservation.

2021 "BEE KIND" CORN MAZE

| ’s Live Zombie Shoot 2: Stop the zombies before they take over the world. There are nine different event dates to choose from ranging from Oct. 2 to Oct. 30. The events run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per person. Live Zombie Shoot 2: Yulee paintball center to hold Halloween event - 86588 Goodbread Road, Yulee, FL 32097 GTF Paintball ’s Live Zombie Shoot 2: Stop the zombies before they take over the world. There are nine different event dates to choose from ranging from Oct. 2 to Oct. 30. The events run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per person. Click here to select a date and purchase tickets.

Live Zombie Shoot 2: The Trails Have Eyes | GTF Paintball

St. Johns County

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Oct. 2 – 30. Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sykes Family Farms Lord of Life Pumpkin Patch - 5995 Brough Road, Elkton, FL 32033 |Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Baker County

Open now! (See events below) First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St., Macclenny, FL 32063 |

Alachua County

Newberry’s Cornfield Maze - 20015 W Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669 | Starting Sept. 24 - Oct. 30 every Friday and Saturday night. The Maze will open on Fridays from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m.- 11 p.m. throughout the season. Click here for more information.

Roger’s Farm - 3831 Northwest 156th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32609. | 2021 Fall Festival & Corn Maze: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Oct. 2. Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 only: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spooky trail becomes haunted at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. More information and ticket prices

Georgia

Southern Belle Farm

Open now! Pumpkin Patch and Store: Open Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hayride: Running Daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Burt’s Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534 |Pumpkin Patch and Store: Open Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hayride: Running Daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

