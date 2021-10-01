Fall list: 2021 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s officially Fall and the pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, and more spooktacular events are back!
Last year, many pumpkin patches stayed closed during the pandemic. But this year already looks different.
News4Jax has compiled a 2021 list of the best pumpkin patches and events in your county.
JAXBEST | Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Mandarin United Methodist Church (2020)
Duval County
- Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207 | Open Oct. 2 - 31
- Celestial Farms - Address: 13958 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 | Farm of Fantasy on Oct. 30 ONLY (No pumpkin patch, but it is decorated)
- Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch - Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct., Jacksonville, FL 32258 | Oct. 10 – 31. Hours: Monday - Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 31 only: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Isle Of Faith United Methodist Church - Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 | Open daily to the general public from Oct 9 - Oct 31. Hours: Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. This church has 5 different fall-related events. Click here to view.
- Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo - EVENT: Jacksonville’s most enchanting Halloween celebration is back Oct. 15-17 and 22-31. Each night from 6-10 p.m., guests are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes to explore the winding pathways of themed decorations. Spooktacular features activities for all ages from trick-or-treating to scare zones. Click here for tickets, dates and more information.
- Congaree and Penn - Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219 | EVENT: The Pumpkin Party: “Join us for a family-friendly pumpkin patch nestled in Congaree and Penn’s oak hammock. Saturday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.” (BOOKED: Waiting list only)
- Holiday’s Nursery & Landscaping - Three locations: 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250; 13601 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256; and 4434 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207. All three locations have a pumpkin patch.
- Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch - Address: 2259 Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 | EVENT: “Each admission includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch for the family, a pumpkin for each paid child, pumpkin carving and decorating, scarecrow building (bring your own clothes), s’mores & apple cider, and of course a pony ride for each child! We will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. on these weekends: Oct. 23 & 24, Oct. 30. & 31. Oct. 31 is costume day!” Click here to RSVP and to buy tickets.
- Ortega United Methodist Church - Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210 | Opens soon... TBD -- Check social media for updates.
- Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 400 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 | EVENT: Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. There will be food trucks, games, mazes and more.
- St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 | Opening Date: TBA Monday through Friday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturdays - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. & Sundays - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 13th Floor Haunted House - 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225 | Regarded by many as one of the scariest stops in Jacksonville, 13th Floor is back and so are the screams! Click here for tickets, dates and more.
JAXBEST | Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House
- Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 | OPEN NOW - Oct. 31. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. More info here.
Clay County
- Amazing Grace Family Farms - Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 | Open Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.
- Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - 3925 Main St., Middleburg, FL 32068 | Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 Monday - Friday 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Click here for more events and information.
- Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park - Address: 16 College Dr., Orange Park, FL 32065 | EVENT: Fall Festival on Oct. 9.
- Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003 | EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Road 21 SE, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 | Pumpkins are scheduled to arrive on Friday, Oct. 8. Opening day will be Oct. 9.
Nassau County
- Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm - 19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046 | Fall Days: Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by reservation. Fridays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. & Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. without reservation.
- Live Zombie Shoot 2: Yulee paintball center to hold Halloween event - 86588 Goodbread Road, Yulee, FL 32097 | GTF Paintball’s Live Zombie Shoot 2: Stop the zombies before they take over the world. There are nine different event dates to choose from ranging from Oct. 2 to Oct. 30. The events run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per person. Click here to select a date and purchase tickets.
St. Johns County
- Sykes Family Farms Lord of Life Pumpkin Patch - 5995 Brough Road, Elkton, FL 32033 | Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Oct. 2 – 30. Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.
Baker County
- First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St., Macclenny, FL 32063 | Open now! (See events below)
Alachua County
- Newberry’s Cornfield Maze - 20015 W Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669 | Starting Sept. 24 - Oct. 30 every Friday and Saturday night. The Maze will open on Fridays from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m.- 11 p.m. throughout the season. Click here for more information.
- Roger’s Farm - 3831 Northwest 156th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32609. | 2021 Fall Festival & Corn Maze: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Oct. 2. Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 only: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spooky trail becomes haunted at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. More information and ticket prices
Georgia
- Poppell Farms - 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop Odum, GA 31555 | Fun begins Saturday, Oct. 2. Click here for more information.
- Southern Belle Farm - 1658 Turner Church Rd, McDonough, GA 30252 | There is a wide variety of things to do from pig races to getting lost in our corn maze. Open Oct 6 - 29. Click here for prices and times.
- Burt’s Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534 | Open now! Pumpkin Patch and Store: Open Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hayride: Running Daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.