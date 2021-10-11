Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Ready for great photos, activities, animals, a cornfield maze, hayrides, and of course, the perfect pumpkin? We have the perfect spot for you!

Conner’s A-maize-ing Acres Farm is your pick for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch.

Conner’s is open Oct. 1-30. Hours are Fridays from 2-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

You can find events throughout the whole month that are perfect for the whole family.

Click here for a full list of October events. Address: 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL 32046

Runners up: 2) Mandarin United Methodist Church 3) Amazing Grace Family Farms