Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photo: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – For the first time in JaxBest history, your choice for Jacksonville’s best makery is Seaside Shoppes in Jacksonville Beach.

The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website.

The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home accessories, furniture, beach décor, gifts and more.

With the holidays here -- it’s important to know, you’ll also find Christmas decor!

The store is located at 228 4th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach.

Click here for more information.

Runners up: 2) Atlantic Beach Arts Market 3) Pinspiration

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

