Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Annual Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Care to cast a line for a cause? Annual Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament is your JaxBest winner for best fishing tournament.

Anglers for a Cure aims to raise the awareness of early detection and screening of colon cancer while seeking to raise funds to further colorectal cancer research.

According to the website, Anglers for a Cure was co-founded by teen anglers and longtime friends Jordan Carroll and Matt Hahnemann in 2006, after Jordan’s father, Doug Carroll, was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer in late 2004.

The goal is to be one cast closer to a cure for colon cancer.

The tournament is usually held in September in St. Augustine. Click here to donate and for more information.

Runners up:

2) Flounder Pounder 3) Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament