Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck

Our mouths are watering just looking at this photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome back, Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck.

It was already your choice last year for Jacksonville’s best fried chicken, and, it also took honors for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2020 and 2021.

This local favorite serves up piping hot chicken wings (not to mention shrimp, catfish and salmon and sides) by themselves or on a platter, depending on what you’re after. Sure, they’re tasty on their own, but the sauces add a nice kick.

The food truck occasionally moves around, so be sure to follow the Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck Facebook page for more information and to take a closer look at what’s on the menu!

Runners up:

2) The Avenue Grill 3) Callahan Chicken