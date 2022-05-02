Jacksonville’s best wine list: Matthew’s Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best wine list takes us to the heart of San Marco, where you’ll find Matthew’s Restaurant — known for its artfully plated French and Mediterranean dishes.

But if you’re reading this, you’re here for the wine, and there are a plethora of options at Matthew’s. Its temperature-controlled cellar holds approximately 2,000 bottles.

The wines are selected by the restaurant’s sommelier and Chef Matthew Medure, and the variety spans the entire globe. If you’re not sure what to choose, someone will happily suggest the perfect pairing for your meal.

And, Mondays at Matthew’s means more than 200 wines in the cellar are half-price.

Might we also suggest a reservation for the chef’s adventure menu and pairing it with wine?

Head to Matthew’s website for a look at the the wine list!

Address: 2107 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Runner up:

2) River & Post 3) Prospect Five Points