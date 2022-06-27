Jacksonville’s best trail: Camp Milton Historic Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Camp Milton Historic Preserve has been voted as the place to go for the best trails in Jacksonville.

The popular Jacksonville-Baldwin trail was the site of a major Civil War fortification in the 1860s.

Camp Milton, on Halsema Road along McGirts Creek, was one of the fortifications built in Florida during the Civil War. Camp Milton became the eastern Florida military headquarters for the Confederate States of America. The camp was named in honor of John Milton (1807-1865), Florida’s governor during most of the Civil War.

The trail features spots where you can stop and read up on history -- and spots where you can walk by water. It is home to different wildlife -- including snakes and salamanders.

Amenities include hiking, equestrian and bike trails, benches, drinking fountains, bathrooms, parking a scenic overlook and more.

Location: 1225 Halsema Road N. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Runners up:

2.) Fort Caroline National Memorial 3.) Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park