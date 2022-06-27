Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: Riptide Watersports Tours and Rentals

Toby Brown joins us to talk about his water sports company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clinching the JaxBest trophy tightly in the category of best water sports rentals, for the second year in a row, you chose Riptide Watersports Tours and Rentals.

Riptide, located in Amelia Island, offers bike rentals, beach chair rentals, guided watersports tours and, of course, watersports rentals.

Because Riptide believes vacation shouldn’t require running errands, it delivers the equipment to hotels in the area -- no charge!

And if you’re doing a tour, don’t worry about missing a moment. Every tour guide takes photos for guests to enjoy after the tour is complete.

As far as rentals, it also offers kayaks, surf boards and stand up paddleboards. Head to Riptide’s website for more information.

Location: 5 N Fletcher Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Runners up:

2) Adventure Kayak Florida 3) St. Augustine Sailing