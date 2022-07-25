Best sports bar to watch the Jaguars: Strings Sports Brewery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A short drive from TIAA Bank Field down to the Springfield neighborhood takes you to your pick for the best spot to watch the Jaguars on TV and enjoy a pint -- Strings Sports Brewery.

Chances are pretty good that you haven’t experienced a brewery quite like Strings. You can shoot hoops on their two full-size basketball hoops -- and you’ll also find some old school-styled video game cabinets.

Some history: The building was first built in the 1930s as a service station. In 2003, it was sold by Firestone and the new owner converted it into a restaurant -- the well-known Henrietta’s. Unfortunately, it was foreclosed in 2009 amid the recession, and it wasn’t until a few years ago that it became Strings.

The food - absolutely delicious. And of course, the brews are top-notch, too.

Head to Strings’ website to take a look at the offerings!

Address: 1850 N N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Runners up:

2) Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant 3) Jerry’s Sports Grille