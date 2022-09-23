Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee.

Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.

If at any point you’re asked to pay for a plaque, hang up the phone. We won’t ask you to do that. It’s a perk of being a winner.

News4JAX will email the winners on the week we are announcing the victors (typically, there are six at a time), and someone from River City Live will also contact the winners to setup a time for a segment on the show.

If you're a participant in JaxBest and you experience something that you believe could be utilizing the campaign for fraudulent purposes, shoot me an email.