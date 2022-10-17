Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction.

Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year -- received the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice award, as reviews from millions of Tripadvisor members place the attraction in the top 10% worldwide.

Top-quality care is provided for all animals of the reserve throughout their lives, and in all cases, they stay for life. The reserve’s education tours give close-up views of the facility’s exotic animals -- and it’s the reserve’s believe that if people closely interact with animals, they will in turn love, respect and protect them.

“Many lives have been changed through the center’s discovery programs,” the reserve writes in its mission statement. “The majesty of a playful tiger instills awe in park visitors, often inspiring them to actively join campaigns to stop poaching and protect wild habitats.”

The St. Augustine Wild Reserve offers tours every Monday and Wednesday ($35) at 2 p.m. On Friday, there are special VIP tours ($60) at noon. Tours are also available on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information on tours, head to the reserve’s website -- you can book your tour online by following this link.

Runners up:

2) Bravoz Entertainment Center 3) Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens