Jacksonville’s best flower shop: Seawalk Custom Florals

Staff, News4JAX

Photo: seawalkcustomflorals.com (Seawalk Custom Florals)

Flowers for all of life’s occasions — Seawalk Custom Florals is, once again, your choice this year for Jacksonville’s best flower shop.

The locally-owned florist serves both Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Whether you’re looking for arrangements for a wedding, sympathy or an every-day just-because — look no further.

Flowers are hand-selected for freshness and all of the bouquets are custom made.

Head to their website for a look at all their awards and recognition — and, of course, check out the gallery!

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Flower Market 3) Kuhn Flowers

