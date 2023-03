Finding its way back to the top for a second year is Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill on Saint Johns Avenue, your choice for Jacksonville’s best sushi.

The restaurant offers a selection of Japanese food like hibachi, vegetable tempura, pork katsu and chicken teriyaki.

Of course, there’s a wide selection — of sushi!

Join the staff at Sushi Bear for lunch or dinner. Head to their website for a look at the menu.

Runners up:

2) Fancy Sushi 3) Hana Moon