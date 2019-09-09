Best local vegan restaurant: Murray Hillbilly

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – They've only been around since 2017, but Murray Hillbilly, the 2019 JaxBest pick for best local vegan restaurant, has made a big impression.

Serving up dishes that are focused on southern comfort fare, Murray Hillbilly on Edgewood Avenue South hopes to bring in people from all backgrounds and lifestyles with the hope of inspiring them and others to eat more consciously.

Regardless of how you feel about vegan food, Murray Hillbilly’s dishes look absolutely delicious. Head to its website to take a look at the menu and some of the servings.