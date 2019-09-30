Best local boutique: Jaffi's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Jaffi's, a women's boutique offering the "freshest of what each season has to offer," is the JaxBest choice for best local boutique!

Located in the heart of the Beaches Town Center, Jaffi's has been helping people in the beaches find their style since 2001. It's a women's clothing boutique that offers a hand-selected collection of clothing from boutiques like Joie, JBrand, Hard Tail and Splendid and Cosabella to name a few.

Whether you're looking for a new wardrobe or you're just looking for that one piece to spruce up your daily uniform, Jaffi's has a wide range of merchandise that's unmatched by other boutiques.

Check out the website to take a closer look at its wares!

