Best local kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's made the JaxBest winner's list once already, so it should come as little surprise the choice for best local kids attraction is Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Looking for a spot to take your kids to get up close and personal with some wild cats? Look no further than Catty Shack.

In 2004, the wildlife ranch opened to the public. It's completely run by volunteers and 100% of donations go directly to benefit the animals.

Catty Shack gives educational school tours year round, and it's open on select weekends to the public. Its current residents include tigers, lions, cougars, leopards, bobcats, arctic foxes and coatimundis.

As we mentioned, Catty Shack has already taken JaxBest honors once, being chosen as the best local animal attraction!

Head to its website and pick a date to visit some wild cats!

