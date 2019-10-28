Best locally brewed fall beer: Bold City's German Uncle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local breweries love to celebrate fall with a seasonal beer, and the JaxBest choice for best locally brewed fall beer is Bold City's German Uncle.

It's one of those beers you'll have to catch on rotation at one of its two locations in Jacksonville! The good news: There are plenty of other amazing brews at Bold City.

Although it's not official, Bold City could be the reason the craft beer scene took off in Jacksonville. The Killer Whale Cream Ale, Fritz Hefeweizen, Mad Manatee IPA, Duke's Cold Nose Brown Ale and 1901 Roasted Red Ale have been around since the brewery first opened and continue to please the brewery's customers.

On a side note, Bold City was mentioned in News4Jax's list of five taprooms for a frothy glass of awesome.

Check out Bold City's website for a list of its rotating taps!

