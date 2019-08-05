Best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re taking your boat out for a day on the water and looking for a bite to eat, you’ll want to drop anchor at Palms Fish Camp Restaurant, the 2019 JaxBest pick for best place to dock and dine.

It’s a place that’s so great, you picked it twice! Palms Fish Camp was also the 2019 choice for best sunset views. During that sunset, chances are pretty good you’ll get to enjoy it while a live band performs.

In addition to fresh local seafood, the menu has a little bit of everything including brick oven pizzas and burgers, which makes taking in the sites of the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve that much sweeter.

Take a closer look at the weekly specials and the drink menu on Palms Fish Camp’s website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.