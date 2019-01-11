Costco is selling a 26-pound bucket of mac and cheese

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cheese lovers, rejoice!

Costco is selling 180 servings of macaroni and cheese. The 26-pound bucket is said to have a shelf life of twenty years.

It costs $89.99, but ask any mac lover and they will tell you it is worth every penny.

Want to purchase the massive amount of cheesy goodness? You're going to have to wait. Mac and cheese loves have already made the product sold out, according to the Costco website. But we're sure it'll be back in stock soon.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.