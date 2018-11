JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for 'No-shave November'... festive fuzz is here!

You can now have a dazzling beard with fairy lights from Firebox.

The website says the lights clips on super easy. There is no glue, pain or hassle.

The lights are $14.09 and will be in stock on November 30.

*Facial hair not included*

