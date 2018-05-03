WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Gloria Williams in 1998 kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley

Gloria Williams, the woman charged with abducting newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and raising as her own daughter her under an assumed name, is set to appear in court Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing.

The hearing will determine what kind of punishment Williams should face for abducting Mobley, who now goes by Alexis Manigo. Williams pleaded guilty in February to kidnap and custody interference charges. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.