TRAFFIC ALERT: I-295 to be closed at Roosevelt Boulevard for hours after big rig fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of Interstate 295 remain blocked at Roosevelt Boulevard on Monday afternoon as firefighters and state troopers deal with the aftermath of a tractor-trailer fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a car and big rig collided and the semi hit the guardrail about 2:30 p.m., flipped and burned. The driver of the car was hospitalized. The truck driver got out before the cab of his vehicle was engulfed in flames and did not require hospitalization.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue tweeted about 3:15 p.m. that it expected lanes of the highway to be closed for a couple of hours.

Click play button above to watch live video from the Florida Department of Transportation camera. This article will be updated when more details are available and when traffic conditions change.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.