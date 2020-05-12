Time running out to set up direct deposit for federal stimulus money

More than 20 million people who qualified for federal stimulus payments still have not received any money.

The IRS says anyone that falls into that category has until noon Wednesday to make changes online if they want to receive a direct deposit.

Just go to the IRS’ Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to set up direct deposit. On the next page tap OK for authorized use.

On the Get My Payment page, enter your Social Security number or individual tax ID, your date of birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code.

If the IRS already has your direct deposit information, you'll see a page giving you the status of your payment.

If it doesn’t and you are eligible for a check, you can enter your bank account’s routing number and account number.

Setting up your direct deposit by noon Wednesday is your last to get the stimulus payment quicker. Otherwise, it could mean another month of waiting.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the IRS will begin sending out paper checks that should start arriving late May into June.

News4Jax has received many emails and calls from people on Social Security and disability asking when they’ll get their refund. The IRS’s only response to that has been that those payments will go out soon.