FTC: Credit reports are now free every week

If you’re feeling anxious about your financial health during these uncertain times, you’re not alone. That’s why the three national credit reporting agencies are giving people weekly access to monitor their credit report -- for free.

This is some helpful news because staying on top of your credit report is one important tool to help manage your financial data. Your credit report has information about your credit history and payment history -- information that lenders, creditors, and other businesses use when giving you loans or credit.

Now it’s easier than ever to check your credit more often. That’s because everyone is eligible to get free weekly credit reports from the three national credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and Transunion. To get your free reports, go to AnnualCreditReport.com. The credit reporting agencies are making these reports free for the next year.

If you’re one of the many Americans struggling to pay your bills right now because of the coronavirus crisis, here’s what you can do:

Contact the companies you owe money to. Ask if they can postpone your payment, put you on a payment plan, or give you a temporary forbearance.

Check your credit report regularly to make sure it’s correct -- especially any new payment arrangements or temporary forbearance. The recently passed CARES Act generally requires your creditors to report these accounts as current.

Fix any errors or mistakes that you spot on your credit report. Notify the credit reporting agencies directly. You can find out more by reading Disputing Errors on Credit Reports

Find more advice and tips on handling the financial impact of the coronavirus, and subscribe to the FTC’s Consumer Alerts.