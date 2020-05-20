You can finally call the IRS about stimulus payments, but you can’t talk to a person

About 10 million people are still wondering when their stimulus check will hit their bank account, according to American technology and consumer media site, CNET, but relief might soon be possible.

Tuesday, the IRS added a hotline for callers. This is the first time the IRS has made itself directly available to stimulus recipients since the historic stimulus package passed in March.

Up until now, people were relying on news organizations for updates and the IRS website. The website was the only means of communication from the IRS, with a line on the page that instructed people not to call them.

The website was available for its payment status portal, non-filers tool, and its frequently asked questions page. It’s worth noting the deadline to set up direct deposit information with the IRS has already passed.

To reach the new hotline, however, call 800-919-9835.

After prompting for English or Spanish, an automated message lists the circumstances for people who do not need to take any action to receive a payment.

The message continues to list more requirements and scenarios until finally, it says, “Please stay on the line for more information." Following this, the prompts get more specific.

News4Jax Reporter Emily Boyer never reached an IRS representative through the hotline prompts. Did you? Let the author know by emailing eboyer@wjxt.com. You do not need to email the author if you did not get through to a person.

A second stimulus check proposal has cleared the House of Representatives and is slated to arrive before the Senate in the coming weeks.