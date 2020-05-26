Need help with the job hunt? CareerSource Northeast Florida now taking appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Finding a job in Northeast Florida just got easier.

For anyone who doesn’t have internet access, or who needs one-on-one help, CareerSource Northeast Florida now has seven places in six local counties where you can find free assistance.

Locations:

Baker County: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 1184 South 6th St., Macclenny, FL 32063

Clay County: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 1845 Town Center Blvd., Suite 150, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Duval County: Gateway: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 5000 Norwood Avenue, Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32208; Southside: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 11160 Beach Blvd., Ste. 111, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Nassau County: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 96042 Lofton Square Court, Yulee, FL 32097

Putnam County: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 400 Highway 19 North, Ste. 53, Palatka, FL 32177

St. Johns County: CareerSource NEFL Career Center, 525 State Road 16, Suite 109, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Booking an appointment this week can help you because the centers aren’t expected to be busy yet.

Ron Whittington, with CareerSource Northeast Florida, said he expects that to change starting next week.

“Right now, people getting unemployment benefits, they don’t have to have an active job search,” he said. “That ends this week unless anything else comes out from the governor.”

The center asks you to have a mask and pen to fill out some paperwork when you arrive. The only other requirement is to keep social distancing in mind while you stand outside to wait for your appointment. Besides that, it’s easy.

Once inside the center, it’s a lot like a public library -- a quiet space with desks and computers.

But there are some obvious changes, like distancing each person and taking everyone’s temperature once they walk through the doors.

Once checked in, you’ll be assigned to a computer where for 45 minutes you have access to CareerSource’s free resources and one-on-one help.

All of the resources to find a job are offered online at CareerSourceNEFL.com, but the center is an option for people who don’t have internet access or need one-on-one help.

Jerry Merl said he’s on disability and decided to make an appointment with CareerSource after seeing one of our stories.

“I’m looking to get some kind of part-time employment job. I’ve been trying and trying,” Merl said. “I haven’t had any luck on the internet.”

CareerSource is unique in the job hunt, Whittington said, because the jobs you find there are actively looking for someone to fill a position. You won't find old postings.

And CareerSource works directly with businesses and Employ Florida, which means there are plenty of options to choose from.

“There are 2,000 to 3,000 jobs coming directly through Career Resource and then in addition to that we have 20,000 jobs through Northeast Florida,” Whittington said.

CareerSource Northeast Florida expects those appointment spots to start filling up in the next few weeks, so they recommend making an appointment now.

You can do that by either going to CareerSourceNEFL.com or by calling 904-356-JOBS (5627).