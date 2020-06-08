Pandemic likely to have lasting effects for working moms

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have lasting consequences for working mothers and the gender pay gap.

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research says reopening phases are underway across the country, but a lack of care options persists as summer camps or day cares remain closed in many areas.

A recent British study found mothers’ working hours are interrupted by children more often than fathers.

Speaking of work hours, four of every five U.S. workers favor switching to a four-day work week.

A Harris Poll survey found 71% of those workers think the switch would make them more productive.

The poll found 82% of employed Americans said they would be somewhat or very willing to work more hours over four days instead of working fewer over five.