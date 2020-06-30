79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Money

Do’s and don’ts of fighting medical bills

Ivanhoe Newswire

Tags: Morning Show, Health, Money
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2011 file photo, medical bills and other records are spread out on the kitchen table of a patient in Salem, Va. According to a 2018 national survey released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, just over 14 percent of people said they belonged to a family struggling with medical bills. Thats a big drop from nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Don Petersen, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2011 file photo, medical bills and other records are spread out on the kitchen table of a patient in Salem, Va. According to a 2018 national survey released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, just over 14 percent of people said they belonged to a family struggling with medical bills. Thats a big drop from nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Don Petersen, File) (AP2011)

Past-due medical bills are the reason 59% of Americans are contacted by a debt collector. But what happens if those charges are wrong?

You might assume the fees you receive for medical care are correct -- but one report found many as 80% of medical bills contain errors.

If you receive a bogus bill, don’t panic.

Do ask for an itemized copy that summarizes all the services. Check it over carefully and compare it to your insurance company’s explanation of benefits.

Don’t delay talking to your provider’s billing department about the fees in question.

Do contact your insurer if your bill doesn’t cover something you thought it would. Sometimes, it’s simply because the wrong code was entered.

And do file an appeal if your claim is denied.

If you aren’t able to get a bill revised, try to negotiate. One consumer report survey found 57% of people said they’d successfully negotiated down a hospital bill.

If you feel like you can’t do it alone, get a billing advocate involved to work on your behalf.

Another important tip: take good notes of all your conversations and encounters throughout the process. Get things in writing when you can. And if you’re not getting the resolution you want, you may consider seeking legal counsel.

Copyright 2020 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.