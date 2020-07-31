On-site alcohol ban leaves Jacksonville brewery owner, others struggling to survive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Struggling to survive -- that’s how many local brewery owners say they feel during the pandemic.

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation banned on-site alcohol consumption at bars and breweries in late June in response to a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the state.

After complaints from more than 100 breweries across the state that their business model is different from bars and they should be allowed to serve alcohol with limitations, just like restaurants, Florida’s top regulator, Halsey Beshears, said that he would begin meeting Friday with bars and breweries to discuss how to safely get them open again safely.

“We will come up with a safe, smart and step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to re-open as soon as possible,” Beshears wrote in a tweet.

The owners of Lemonstreet Brewing Company in the Rail Yard District, which opened last September, said their business has been closed for four months and is currently making less than 10% of its normal revenue.

Owner Joe Baez said the current revenue doesn’t pay the bills and the ban needs to change soon otherwise his business won’t be able to survive.

“Our issue is the fact that the DPBR’s failure to enforce regulations on some of these offending bars and restaurants has caused everyone to be punished,” Baez said. “We feel that it has been very unilateral, very unfair, and we need to fix it. We need to stop this.”

Baez said he’s invested about $500,000 in his business, and if the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s restriction on on-site consumption continues for the next couple of months, he’ll be forced to close permanently.

“The sad part is that not only us, but all of our fellow breweries have been affected -- all of us losing valuable cash because we still have to pay bills. We still have to pay rent, insurance and everything,” Baez said.

Baez was granted $2,000 from the city and PPP money, but he said that’s not enough to stay afloat.

“This is an area that we’re trying to revitalize, and many breweries do that,” Baez said. “They are the pioneers of revitalization and all that investment is going to be thrown away.”

Baez said he removed 50% of the tables at Lemonstreet and is allowing less than half of the usual number of customers inside while operating only for take-out.