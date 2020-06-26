Florida immediately suspends alcohol sales at bars

Word came Friday morning in a tweet from Florida’s secretary of the Department of Professional Regulation that it was immediately suspending on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 26, 2020

Based on the one-sentence tweet, the bars are not ordered to close and under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ safe-at-home order issued in March, rules allowed alcohol to be served to go.

There was also no information about any limitations on restaurant capacity. Restaurants were allowed to reopen at 50% inside and no limits at outdoor seating under Phase 2 reopening. But Florida’s COVID-19 cases continued to jump on Friday, with nearly 9,000 additional positive infections.

It also came hours after Texas’ governor shut down all bars in the state and scaled back restaurant dining in a state that is also seeing a surge in cases.

This is breaking news and this article will be updated throughout the day as News4Jax learns more.