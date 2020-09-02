1 million Floridians are owed stimulus payments. Are you one of them?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than one million Floridians are owed a combined $750 million from the CARES Act, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

In March, Congress approved one-time payments of up to $1,200 per person or $2,400 per married couple who file jointly as well as $500 for each eligible dependent under the age of 17. The Treasury Department and IRS began sending those payments in April, and within two months they sent out about 159 million payments.

But not everyone has received their payments yet. According to the Florida Policy Institute, Floridians whose income falls below the tax filing threshold or who don’t receive Social Security benefits make up the majority of people who are still waiting for their stimulus payments to arrive.

The IRS says people with no or minimal income who aren’t required to file tax returns might be eligible for an economic impact payment. They can easily register to receive their payments using a tool for non-filers on the agency’s website. But they must register by Oct. 15.

So, how can you find out if you’re among those still owed money? It’s simple: just check the IRS website to find out whether you need to file a tax return or are eligible to receive a tax refund even if you’re not required to file a tax return.

If you don’t have to file and do not plan to file a 2019 tax return, you can use the IRS’ non-filer’s tool. Just fill out the application by the Oct. 15 deadline, so you can get paid what you’re owed.

It’s worth noting most Americans have received their economic impact payments. This includes eligible taxpayers who filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return and those who do not typically file tax returns but receive Social Security, SSI, RRB or VA benefits. People who fit that bill but haven’t gotten their payments can use the Get My Payment tool to check on the status of their payments.