Get an EIP card in the mail? Here’s how to check if it’s legitimate

Some stimulus payments will be sent on a debit card that looks like this.

If you qualified for the most recent round of $600 stimulus payments and the IRS doesn’t have your bank account on file, don’t be surprised when you get a debit card in the mail.

The Better Business Bureau has been receiving complaints from people skeptical about these cards, wondering if they’re part of a scam. As it turns out, they’re completely legitimate. They’re called Economic Impact Payment (EIP) cards and they’re loaded with your stimulus money.

Still unconvinced?

Here’s how to see if they’re real: they’ll arrive in a white envelope bearing the Department of Treasury seal. The cards have a Visa logo on the front and the back says Metabank, which is the bank that issued the card.

You can activate your EIP Card, set your four-digit PIN and check your balance by calling 1-800-240-8100. Then make sure to sign the back of your card and keep it in a safe place.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to pay anyone to activate your EIP card, so if someone tells you to pay them, that is a scam. Finally, don’t accidentally throw your EIP card away. If you do, there’s nothing the IRS can do to help.