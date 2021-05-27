Takata airbag fund pays out another $46 million to 161 victims

A deployed airbag is seen in a 2001 Honda Accord. The largest automotive recall in history centers around the defective Takata Corp. air bags that are found in millions of vehicles that are manufactured by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.

The fund established to compensate victims of Takata’s defective airbag inflators has to shell out more money.

The company says they are paying an additional $46 million to settle 161 more claims.

The fund has already paid out billions of dollars after the largest auto recall in history. The airbag inflators can degrade over time and explode, spraying the inside of the vehicle with tiny bits of metal.

The recall began in 2018, but safety experts are worried there might be dangerous cars on the road.

The faulty airbags have been linked to 18 deaths in the U.S. and hundreds of injuries. Worldwide, there have been at least 27 fatalities.

Check your VIN

To determine whether a vehicle is subject to the Takata airbag recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has set up this web portal where owners can enter the car’s vehicle identification number (VIN).

Click here for more information.