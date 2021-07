Walmart launches it own brand of analog insulin

Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced its “Reli-On” brand of insulin products which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses, according to CNN Newsouce.

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost around $85. Walmart says that’s between 58%-75% less than the cost of other brands.

The Reli-On products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.