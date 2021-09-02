Need to save some dough? What to buy in September

From backyard bargains to a deal if you need an upgrade on your smartphone, Consumer Reports says there are plenty of opportunities to save money in September.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when you can buy one at a discount. For September, if you need a grill, this month may be your opportunity to get a great deal.

“September can be a really great time to find a good price on a grill. It’s the end of summer so retailers are looking to close out their summer inventory and get all of those items out of their warehouse to make room for the cooler weather items so Labor Day tends to be the best time to find those sale prices,” said Consumer Reports Deals Expert Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports found the Cuisinart Portable Gas Grill CGG-306 for $175 (Orig. Price $200) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. This grill is one of the best portable grills Consumer Reports has tested.

Ad

Is it time for a refrigerator upgrade before Thanksgiving gets here? The Blomberg Top-Freezer Refrigerator BRFT1522SS is now $999 (Orig. Price $1,300) online at AJ Madison and Appliances Connection.

Consumer Reports says this fridge is an all-around solid performer with ice maker and digital controls.

If you need relief from the sweltering days, the LG Window Air Conditioner LW6019ER is now $300 (Orig. Price $378-$392) at Walmart. Consumer Reports says this model is one of the best window units for small rooms.

If a lawnmower is what you need, the Hart Battery Push Mower HLPM011 is $248 (Orig. Price $287) at Walmart. This mower gets around a 65-minute runtime on a single charge and scores strong in Consumer Reports’ tests for cutting evenness.

Ad

Finally, Consumer Reports wants you to know that September is prime time to look out for smartphones.

”Every September Apple tends to reveal and announce the next iPhone. This year we’re hearing rumors that the iPhone 13 will be announced later this month and when that announcement is made, they tend to discount the older model phones. If you have those phones and you want the new one, there are also typically trade-in deals where you can save a big chunk of change on the new phone,” Gordon said.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones in Consumer Reports’ ratings.

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals included in this report can be gone before you know it so you should take advantage of a sale early, especially on popular products.