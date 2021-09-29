Here’s why your mail could be even more delayed starting Oct. 1

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have something to mail, you’re going to want to do it sooner rather than later.

Mail delivery is about to get slower and more expensive.

USPS admits they are not running efficiently and are losing billions of dollars every year with the way operations are currently running.

In the last 14 years, the company’s lost $87 billion. USPS is facing $160 billion in losses over the next decade.

With that being said, USPS created a 10-year plan that is supposed to address those problems. Part of that plan goes into effect on Friday and it means you should get those holiday cards out even earlier.

You can read the 47-page USPS document on the changes here.

One of USPS’s solutions is to push back the delivery timeline. The delivery benchmark will go from a one-to-three day window to a one-to-five day window.

USPS said most first-class mail, about 70%, will still arrive in under three days. The delays will mostly affect pieces of mail that have to go farther, especially to and from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories.

It’s not just delivery times seeing a change, it’s going to cost you more to send that package.

Starting Oct. 3 through Dec, 26, Priority mail, priority mail express, parcel select ground, and USPS retail ground will increase prices anywhere from 75 cents to $5.

That’s in addition to the price increase in stamps that went into effect last August.

It’s not just USPS that’s raising prices.

Fedex announced last week they are increasing rates by 5.9% saying these changes reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment.