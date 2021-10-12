Elite Airways announces nonstop flight from St. Augustine airport to Newark/NYC

Elite Airways LLC announced new nonstop jet service between Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine and Newark Liberty International Airport serving the tri-state area and New York City.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Northeast Florida Regional Airport will again be offering commercial air service for St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach and the greater Jacksonville area with the announcement Tuesday that Elite Airways LLC is bringing a new nonstop flight to the airport.

The new service between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) in St. Augustine and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), serving the tri-state area and New York City, starts Nov. 19 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights depart Newark at 11 a.m., arrive in St. Augustine at 1:15 p.m., depart St. Augustine at 2 p.m. and arrive in Newark at 3:50 p.m.

Tickets start at $129 each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments, free first checked bag up to 50 pounds, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet-friendly.

“Elite Airways is pleased to start commercial air service in St. Augustine with twice-weekly service to Newark starting Nov. 19,” said John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways. “We believe this route will be a home run as it connects historic St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach with the New York City area—two highly sought-after tourist destinations. We would like to thank Northeast Florida Regional Airport and St. Johns County Airport Authority officials for their support, as well as officials at Newark Liberty International Airport.”

Bruce Maguire, chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority, said the new service route will be an important one for local residents and could also attract new business opportunities and tourists to the area.

“We are delighted that Elite Airways has included the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in its expansion plans,” Maguire said. “Our Airport Authority is committed to building airline relationships and working to enhance the access points to our region.”

Richard Goldman, president & CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau, said the expansion is a good sign for local tourism.

“Elite’s move to add this nonstop service to Northeast Florida Regional Airport speaks to their confidence in the market and is a testament to the recovery of tourism in northeast Florida,” Goldman said.