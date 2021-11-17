Clearing up the static: Sorting through holiday deals on TVs so you don’t waste your money

If it's a TV you're after, Consumer Reports says waiting to buy after Thanksgiving may be too late. Consumer Investigator Lauren Verno got some expert advice to help you navigate this tricky season of giving.

With shortages and shipping delays, no one will deny that the kick-off to the holiday shopping season is stressful. As News4JAX continues to follow this current “Present Pandemic,” Consumer Reports says, yes, the sales are out there – you just need to buy it when you see it, so you won’t miss out on the item or be disappointed if it’s not delivered in time.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Advice for Black Friday Shopping

But let’s talk specifically about televisions. TV sales may be harder to find. According to Consumer Reports, if you are waiting until after Thanksgiving to score a good deal, that may be too late -- and some of the sales you do find may not be as good as they look.

“Beware of those bargain basement prices on TVs from lesser-known brands,” warns Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox.

Consumer Reports looked closely at three years of ratings and found that models from major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony tend to perform better.

So, if you shop those holiday sales wisely, you might not have to pay much more to get a better television. That’s because Black Friday is often when older models and TVs made specifically for Black Friday have the biggest discounts— just make sure they have the features you want.

“We expect to see the biggest price cuts on larger sets, say 65 inches and above,” Willcox said.

The Consumer Reports website lists the current prices for all of the TVs in its ratings.

You can also check out websites like:

If you’re shopping in-store, you can also use smartphone apps to scan bar codes or QR codes to compare prices and score coupons. Apps like: